It is hard to believe that it has been half a decade since the Panama Papers made a lot of the super-rich nervously do their best to avoid answering comments about their tax affairs.

The revelations at the time even led to the car bomb assassination of one the journalists who shone a bright light on the dark underbelly of tax-dodging billionaires.

The Panama trove of leaked documents implicated a number of high-profile individuals and organisations who used the law firm Mossack Fonseca to create shell companies and corporations registered in overseas tax havens to avoid paying taxes in their home countries.

Of course, and despite it all, not much changed, and this was once again brought into stark focus by the Pandora Papers leak reported over the weekend.

Business tycoons, royals, celebrities, current and former political officials, and hundreds of others continued to abuse lax tax laws, loopholes, and utilised other legal trickery and obfuscation tactics to hide their fabulous wealth from the eyes of the public who have had to face austerity measures since the 2008 financial crash, and more recently during the global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But is anyone really surprised anymore that the super-rich and powerful decided, long ago, that there ought to be one rule for them and another for the common folk they lord over?

Arab kings stashing money is no surprise

While this latest leak weighs in at an incredible 11.9 million documents and is no joke, it is undoubtedly not “news” to anyone.

It is also highly likely that, once again, and despite the egg on their faces, nothing will get done beyond a small measure of satisfaction that they had been exposed.

For example, surely no one is surprised that Arab dictators, monarchs, and oligarchs stash money abroad and invest capital in financial structures outside the territories they control?

King Abdullah of Jordan, who features prominently in the leaks, is a classic example. The Hashemite monarchy is not an organic product of Jordanian history, much like Jordan itself is not an organic polity emerging from the region it inhabits (which applies to every other Arab state as their perfect, ruler-straight borders aptly illustrate).

King Abdullah’s family were installed onto their thrones in the aftermath of the First World War by the British Empire, and they maintain close ties to not only the British but also their imperial successors in the Middle East, the United States.

This relationship keeps these inorganic monarchs in power, ensconced and protected from the masses who, despite their dictatorial control, have recently been protesting and demanding more rights.

A structural part of that relationship is the intrinsic attachment to Western power, including financial power. This not only secures the rule of client monarchs but further keeps them loyal to those who control their purse strings. It also means that the king of a small country like Jordan does not need to flash his opulent wealth in full view of his subjects who face an ongoing financial crunch.