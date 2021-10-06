Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the city was at a new starting point for development under a national security law imposed last year and her priority is to focus on tackling a long-standing housing shortage in the Chinese-ruled city.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have long blamed unaffordable housing in the former British colony for deep-rooted social problems that they say helped fuel anti-government protests in 2019.

At the centre of plans unveiled by Lam on Wednesday in her last policy address in this term of office was a new city in northern Hong Kong, on the border with the mainland's technology hub of Shenzhen, covering 300 square kilometers with, ultimately, up to 926,000 residential units for some 2.5 million people.

"Fortunately, the implementation of the National Security Law and the improvement to our electoral system have restored safety and stability in society. Hong Kong is now ready again for a new start for economic development," Lam said.

READ MORE:Hong Kong silenced: National security law and loyalty tests mute dissent

Beijing imposed the law in June last year. It punishes what authorities broadly define as secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Critics say it is being used to crush freedoms promised under the "one country, two systems" formula agreed when the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing and the city government say the law is needed to safeguard prosperity and stability and guard against outside interference.

READ MORE:Hong Kong arrests 117 people in first year of national security law

READ MORE: In Hong Kong, children's tales of sheep and wolves seen as seditious

Affordable housing