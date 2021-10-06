Pope Francis has expressed personal shame at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy, after the scale of the problem was laid bare in a devastating report.

An independent commission on Tuesday revealed that French Catholic clergy had sexually abused around 216,000 youngsters since 1950, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up by a "veil of silence".

The years-long inquiry and 2,500-page report came as the Catholic Church continues to face huge numbers of abuse claims and prosecutions across the world.

"I wish to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma they have suffered," he said during his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

"And also my shame, our shame, my shame for the inability of the Church for too long to put them at the centre of its concerns."

READ MORE: Survivor: French clergy molested '216,000 victims' in 70 years