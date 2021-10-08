The Taliban has warned against isolating Afghanistan, saying the policy has failed in the past and “no one” wants that to repeat.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) “is a reality, and we are ready to engage with the international community and resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction,” said Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s UN nominee, in a meeting with ambassadors of several countries in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The Taliban call its administration the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the name under which it ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 before the US invaded the country. The group regained control of the war-torn country in August this year after foreign forces exited after 20 years.

“Isolation of Afghanistan in the past proved to be a failed policy which didn’t serve anyone. No one wants that,” said Shaheen.

A Twitter statement by Shaheen said the meeting, arranged by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, was held with the ambassadors of the European Union, Canada, the UK, the US, Norway, Japan and South Korea.

Commitment to provide aid

Shaheen claimed the envoys reiterated their commitment to continue to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid.

He told the ambassadors that the incomplete reconstruction projects “should start in Afghanistan.”

In view of the coming winter, Shaheen said “there is dire need for humanitarian aid in the country.”

The UN has warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” as the country remains in dire need of foreign funding to meet basic needs after foreign forces exited the country in August.

UN rights body creates rapporteur for Afghanistan

The European Union on Thursday won its battle at the UN Human Rights Council to create a new special rapporteur on Afghanistan, despite opposition from China, Russia and Pakistan.

The rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover, and will make recommendations on improvements.

"This is an essential step to ensure continued monitoring, through a dedicated and independent expert, and to help prevent a further deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan," said Lotte Knudsen, the EU's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

"The rights of women and girls are of particular concern to us. The actions of the Taliban directed against women and girls and the violation of their rights is highly worrying."

The resolution creating the 12-month post was tabled with backing from the United States and the envoy appointed by the former Afghan government before the Taliban seized power.

It was comfortably adopted by the 47-member council, the United Nations' top rights body.