Tunisia has named a new government 11 weeks after President Kais Saied sacked the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in moves his foes call a coup.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, appointed by Saied last month, said on Monday the government's main priority would be tackling corruption but though Tunisia faces a looming fiscal crisis, she did not mention any programme of economic reforms.

"I am confident we will move from frustration to hope... I warn all who will threaten the state," said Saied at the ceremony.

Bouden kept in place several of the interim ministers Saied had already appointed including Sihem Boughdiri as finance minister and Othman Jerandi as foreign minister.

She also named, in a live broadcast ceremony, Samir Said as economy and planning minister and Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.

The appointment of a new government has been urgently requested by both Tunisian political players and foreign donors for weeks and Saied has said he would after its appointment launch a dialogue about the future.