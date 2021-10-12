BIZTECH
Apple likely to reduce iPhone 13 production – report
Due to a chip crunch by suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments, the tech giant has said it may have to cut down production on the new iPhone.
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 12, 2021

Apple Inc is expected to cut down production of the iPhone 13 series by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Apple, which had projected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, fell 1 percent to $140.08 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The company told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because the tech giant's chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple, Broadcom and Texas Instruments did not immediately respond to Reuters news agency's requests for comment.

The global chip shortage, including shortage of components and raw materials like substrates, has surmounted immense pressure on industries from automobiles to electronics, leading many automakers to even temporarily suspend production.

SOURCE:Reuters
