The NBA is turning to at-home testing devices as its main method of diagnosing Covid-19 this season.

The league announced on Thursday that it will be using devices made by Cue Health of San Diego for the testing.

The NBA conducted a trial program with the system last season, and given the league's reported vaccination rate of about 96 percent, the NBA decided to use the devices across the league.

All 30 teams and referees will use the Cue system, which will be supplemented by lab-based testing as deemed necessary.

