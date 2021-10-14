POLITICS
2 MIN READ
NBA turns to at-home testing ahead of 2021-22 season
The league announced that it will be using devices made by Cue Health of San Diego for its main method of diagnosing Covid-19.
NBA turns to at-home testing ahead of 2021-22 season
A 75th NBA Anniversary logo during a Los Angeles Lakers preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on October 10, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 14, 2021

The NBA is turning to at-home testing devices as its main method of diagnosing Covid-19 this season.

The league announced on Thursday that it will be using devices made by Cue Health of San Diego for the testing.

The NBA conducted a trial program with the system last season, and given the league's reported vaccination rate of about 96 percent, the NBA decided to use the devices across the league.

All 30 teams and referees will use the Cue system, which will be supplemented by lab-based testing as deemed necessary.

READ MORE: Mental health in focus ahead of Covid-era ICC T20 World Cup

RECOMMENDED

Results are available within 20 minutes. Cue's platform is an FDA-authorised molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision or a prescription.

"After exploring a number of different at-home and point of care Covid-19 testing options for the upcoming season, we selected Cue thanks to its combination of accuracy, information management, ease of use, and speed," said David Weiss, NBA senior vice president of player matters, in a news release.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and referees continue to be at the forefront of all of our decision-making."

READ MORE: Aussie women cricketers’ wage hike fails to close ‘big gap’

Under league protocols, unvaccinated players must undergo daily testing on days they interact with other players or Tier 1 personnel and take part in lab-based testing on game days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror