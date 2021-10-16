CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Africa's largest film festival begins in Burkina Faso
Pan-African festival, FESPACO, showcases works by African filmmakers and works produced on the continent.
Africa's largest film festival begins in Burkina Faso
Around 282 film have been selected to compete, some of which have already been shown at places like Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival. / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 16, 2021

Africa's largest film festival has begun in Burkina Faso amid both the Covid-19 pandemic and a growing conflict in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years.

Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head of the Pan-African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou said organisers wanted to go ahead with the event known by its French acronym, FESPACO in spite of the challenges to show Burkina Faso can still “inspire imagination through cinema.”

"This event will be a FESPACO of resistance because it is taking place under harsh security and health conditions,” he said in an interview in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Sawadogo said the number of venues has been reduced this year.

READ MORE:African cinema can create 20 million jobs, but there are problems

'A breath of fresh air'

The weeklong festival showcases works by African filmmakers and works produced on the continent. 

Out of nearly 1,200 films submitted, 282 have been selected to compete, some of which have already been shown at places like Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival.

Participants say they hope FESPACO will be a breath of fresh air for a suffering nation. 

RECOMMENDED

Boubakar Diallo, a film director and two-time FESPACO winner, will debut his comedy, “The 3 Lascars”, about three friends going on a trip with their mistresses.

“In these very difficult times for Burkina Faso and all the countries of the Sahel because of the terrorist attacks, I have the pleasure of offering a beautiful comedy to make people smile, to entertain the public and ask questions about our current identity, to show our identity to others and enjoy theirs,” Diallo, 59, said.

READ MORE:Children at crosshairs of armed groups in Sahel, says Amnesty

Burkina Faso was once regarded as a beacon of peaceful coexistence in the region, which some attribute to its rich cultural scene.

“Culture builds the ground for development. It is crucial for living together in peace,” said Alexander Widmer, head of governance at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation in Burkina Faso, which co-funds the film festival.

Some people think the event could be an opportunity to unite an increasingly fractured nation and remind the world that it’s still open for business.

“It’s now that FESPACO is even more important for the country,” said Koudbi Kabore, a historian and researcher at Joseph Ki Zerbo University in Ouagadougou. 

“It showcases African cinema, and holding it will undoubtedly return Burkina Faso’s image of being a good destination for business and investment."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror