According to a report by Human Rights Watch issued earlier this year, Israeli discrimination works according to different rules established by the government where two-tiered citizenship structures and bifurcation of nationality and citizenship result in Palestinian citizens having a status inferior to that of Jewish citizens, by law.

Palestinians in Israel have the right to vote and contest elections. These rights, however, do not empower them to overcome institutional discrimination including widespread restrictions on accessing land confiscated from them, home demolitions, and effective prohibitions on family reunification.

Palestinian demographic ‘threat’

In 2018, the Knesset passed a law with constitutional status affirming Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people,” declaring that within that territory, the right to self-determination “is unique to the Jewish people”.

They have openly described Palestinians as a demographic “threat”. Israeli authorities have been accused of erasing Palestinian culture and heritage.

The Human Rights Watch report also mentioned that authorities have seized, through different mechanisms, at least 4,500 square kilometres of land from Palestinians. That makes up 65 to 75 percent of all land owned by Palestinians before 1948 and 40 to 60 percent of the land that belonged to those Palestinians who remained after 1948, and became the citizens of Israel.

Confiscated lands

The report added that authorities in the early years of the state declared land belonging to displaced Palestinians as “absentee property” or “closed military zones,” then captured and converted it to state land, and later settled Jewish communities there. Authorities continue to block Palestinian citizen landowners from accessing land confiscated from them.

Land confiscations and other discriminatory land policies limit Palestinian municipalities inside Israel for the natural expansion enjoyed by Jewish municipalities.

The vast majority of Palestinian citizens, who make up around 19 percent of the Israeli population, live in these municipalities, which have an estimated jurisdiction over less than 3 percent of all land in Israel.

The White Mosque case

In Haifa, a committee for protecting Waqf, an inalienable religious endowment in Islamic law, has worked for two decades to confront Israeli plans which aim to dominate religious and historical sites in the city. Through different ‘development’ plans and projects, Israeli authorities managed to wipe many historical landmarks.