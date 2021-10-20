POLITICS
Beijing lights the flame, kicking off 2022 Winter Olympic Games
The Winter Olympics flame began its journey from Athens, arriving in Beijing in a red lantern signifying the likeness of a Han Dynasty tomb artefact at a closely-guarded welcome ceremony.
Beijing Communist Party Secretary and President of Beijing 2022 Organising Committee Cai Qi transfers the Olympic flame to a cauldron at the ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China. October 20, 2021 / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
October 20, 2021

China has lit its Olympic flame in Beijing after the ceremonial torch arrived from Athens, ahead of the Chinese capital hosting the 2022 Winter Games in February.

The Winter Games will be held from February 4 to February 20, when Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter Olympics, amid a Covid-19 pandemic that means overseas spectators will be excluded.

At a welcome ceremony held near the National Stadium, shaped like a bird's nest and built for the 2008 Summer Games, Beijing Communist Party chief Cai Qi lit a cauldron to symbolise the arrival of the Olympic flame in China on Wednesday.

The flame had left Athens on October 19 and travelled to Beijing in a red lantern designed in the likeness of a Han Dynasty tomb artefact, carried by torchbearers decked in white.

China will display the Olympic flame at Beijing's Olympic Park on Wednesday. 

In early February next year, 1,200 torchbearers will carry the flame through the three cities of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou – the competition venues.

The torch relay route has been "appropriately reduced" due to the need to guard against the spread of Covid-19, said Beijing Vice Mayor Zhang Jiandong at the ceremony.

The ceremony went off without a hitch on Wednesday in Beijing, where, like elsewhere in China, security is usually tight.

At a ceremony in Athens on October 18 to hand over the flame to China, three protesters unfurled a banner reading "No Genocide Games" and waved a Tibetan flag.

Rights groups have called for a boycott of the Beijing games to protest against what they termed as human rights atrocities in Tibet, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong.

China has rejected those claims.

Greece's Olympic Committee (HOC) said it was disappointed the Athens ceremony had been used for political purposes.

SOURCE:Reuters
