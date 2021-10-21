Getting married and ensuring the durability of an official partnership requires not only an emotional bond but also financial security as many couples know it from their own experiences.

While the US is the world’s richest country, less Americans feel financially secure to get married, according to recent studies. Many researches have clearly shown that marriage rates in the US have drastically decreased among middle-class and low-income people in the last five decades.

In 1970, unmarried people were rated at 9 percent in the US, but that level rose up to 38 percent in 2019, according to Pew Research Center’s recent analysis. Also other American institutions pointed out that marriage rates dropped to a record low level in 2018.

But it does not mean Americans don’t want to get married. In 2017, when asked about their plans to get married, three-quarters of high-school seniors said yes to the question, according to the survey data of Bowling Green State University.

Despite their intentions to get married, marriage and even having a partnership has increasingly become an expensive enterprise particularly for middle-class Americans, who feel that it could be a risky adventure to get married with relatively medium-level incomes.

Among African-Americans, the poorest racial group in the US, both marriage and partnership have lost their appeal for many as nearly 60 percent Black adults aged between 25 and 54 were found without any partner in 2019 by the Pew research. One fifth of the Black population lives under poverty, according to Statista’s 2020 data.

Among other racial groups, marriage rates are much higher compared to African-Americans as 33 percent of Whites, 38 percent of Hispanics and 29 percent of Asian-Americans appeared to have no partners in 2019.

“Economic conditions, even in the good economy, remain difficult for many working Americans,” to move toward marriage, said Daniel Schneider, a sociologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who studies marriage patterns.

Can you feed a family?

Financial insecurity makes a lot of non-affluent Americans stay away from establishing families. Four decades ago, the American middle class was rated having “the highest proportion of currently-married individuals” between the ages of 33 and 44 with 84 percent, according to a Brookings Institution analysis.

Low-income individuals stood at 60 percent in terms of being married, the same analysis showed.

In 2018, marriage rates between the same ages showed that the situation had significantly changed compared to the 1970s as the middle-class marriage rate dropped to 66 percent and lower class unions declined to 38 percent.

But the marriage rate for the affluent has not changed dramatically, “dropping from 82 percent to 80 percent”, found the American think-tank’s researchers, Richard V Reeves and Christopher Pulliam.