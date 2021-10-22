Roberto Perfumo, the former Argentina football captain, once famously said: “In 1986, winning that game against England was enough. Winning the World Cup that year was secondary for us. Beating England was our real aim.”

Ask any Pakistani cricketer and he would most likely have similar comments to make about Sunday night’s high-voltage T20 World Cup opener between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

If Argentina and England have the fiercest intercontinental rivalry in international football, then Pakistan and India have the most serious sporting rivalry between two neighbourly countries.

When the two nations, who have fought wars in the past, face each other on the cricket field, competing players can become overnight heroes.

But one poor performance and you could be a villain for your own fans for the rest of your life. Indian pacer Chetan Sharma is a living example as he is still remembered for bowling that fateful last ball in the final of the 1986 Sharjah Cup. Not many care about the rest of his international career.

Javed Miandad, the man who hit a memorable six off that last delivery from Sharma, is still placed on a pedestal in Pakistan for winning the Sharjah Cup against India.

Miandad had an illustrious international career in which he won Pakistan many international matches and also played a pivotal role in helping the country claim its only 50-over World Cup title in 1992.

But it is his Sharjah Cup heroics 32 years ago that really make him a legend for Pakistani fans.

But men like Miandad and Sharma were part of a bygone era, a time when Pakistan would, more often than not, ride roughshod over India on the cricket field.

Times have changed. Today, India is a team brimming with both proven and potential match-winners. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indians will begin Sunday night’s match as favourites.

The Indian team has been in the UAE for weeks having featured in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket’s most lucrative professional league, the IPL was moved to the UAE because India was struggling to cope with the latest wave of the pandemic.

The IPL’s relocation from India to the UAE turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Indian players, who have had sufficient opportunities to adapt to local conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup by playing in dozens of IPL games in venues like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This factor gives an added advantage to a side that already has several of the world’s leading cricketers in its squad.

India’s formidable batting lineup has the likes of the seasoned Kohli, the highly-prolific Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and the combative Rishabh Pant.

As if this trio wasn’t enough, Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, recently singled out Suryakumar Yadav as another potential game-changer, warning opponents to be wary of the aggressive batter.

Jasprit Bumrah, whom many critics count among the best T20 bowlers in the world, spearheads India’s impressive pace attack. Then there is the experienced Mohammad Shami. Brett Lee, the former Australia speedster, is a big fan and has predicted that Shami will end the T20 World Cup with the most wickets.

Can Pakistan rewrite history?

History, too, is also heavily stacked in India’s favour. They have never lost against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Even in 1992, when Pakistan triumphed in the World Cup, they were unable to tame the Indians.

So can the Pakistanis rewrite history and wash away their World Cup ignominy against India once and for all?

Matthew Hayden, who was recently entrusted with the role of Pakistan’s batting coach, sees Sunday’s game as a “real dogfight” and believes Pakistan have the guts to prevail despite all odds.