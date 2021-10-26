Tuesday, October 26, 2021

WHO: Pandemic ‘far from over’

The Covid-19 crisis is far from over, the World Health Organization's emergency committee has said as it called for research into next-generation vaccines for long-term control of the pandemic.

The 19-member committee meets every three months to discuss the pandemic and make recommendations.

"While progress has been made through increased uptake of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, analysis of the present situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from finished," the WHO said in a statement.

Swiss authorise booster jabs for the vulnerable

Switzerland has authorised booster shots of vaccines for the over-65s, as it urged those with no protection at all to get immunised.

The Swissmedic regulatory authority said the booster would be one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or a half-dose of Moderna.

Infections soar in Czech Republic, Slovakia

Slovakia has extended tight restrictions to more parts of the country as the latest surge of infections intensified.

The number of counties affected by the measures doubled in just one week, from 5 out of 79 to 10 out of 79.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, coronavirus infections have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on the Czechs to get vaccinated.

Ukraine report record daily deaths, low vaccinations

Ukraine has reported another record daily number of deaths as vaccinations in the nation of 41 million people lags.

Ukraine's Health Ministry registered 734 deaths in 24 hours, raising the country's pandemic death toll to 64,936.

UK reports highest daily death total since March

UK has reported 263 new deaths, the highest daily total reported since March 3 following a steady rise in cases in the last month, according to government data.

Another 40,954 cases were reported, a rise the previous day's 36,567, although the running total for the last seven days had flattened, the data showed.

African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna vaccines

The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

The AU's doses will be delivered over the coming months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

"This is important as it allows us to increase the number of vaccines available immediately," AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said in an email.

"We urge other vaccine producing countries to follow the lead of the (US government) and give us similar access to buy this and other vaccines."

Russia's daily death toll hits new record

Russia has reported 1,106 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

The daily toll has hit new records in six of the past eight days.

The state Covid-19 task force also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 a day earlier.

China locks down Lanzhou city

China has placed a city of four million under lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections — including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of northwestern province Gansu.

Officials in Lanzhou said the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to essential supplies or medical treatment.