The US Senate has confirmed Jeff Flake, a former member of the upper chamber, as Washington’s next ambassador to Turkey, an important NATO ally.

Flake, a Republican, supported Joe Biden’s presidential bid against Donald Trump, earning the new president’s trust. Many commentators have thought that he will be awarded for his support to Biden.

“Cheryl and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and eager to get to know the extraordinary people of Turkey,” Flake wrote in an article after his nomination by Biden in July. Cherly has been Flake’s wife since 1985. Flake also described Turkey as an “indispensable ally, anchored in NATO and acting as both a bridge and a buffer to a region in constant flux.”

“Our national interest is served when the United States and Turkey work together to confront the very real threats to global peace and security that emanate from Russia, Iran, and elsewhere in the wider region,” Flake told US senators during his confirmation hearings last month.

But it’s not all clear Flake, who is not a career diplomat, is going to be able to repair damages done by recent disagreements between the two allies over a number of issues. Flake will be the first political appointee to the crucial American diplomatic post in the last four decades.

Most recently, Turkey was on the verge of expelling the US ambassador, David Satterfield, alongside 9 other Western envoys, who called for Turkish businessman Osman Kavala’s release. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw the move as an intervention into Turkey’s internal matters, urging Western envoys to step back.

Eventually, the US embassy in Turkey issued a statement saying that Washington will abide by article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which regulates that foreign envoys can not interfere with the host’s country’s domestic politics. After that, tensions appear to ease between the US and Turkey.

In recent years, Turkey-US ties have gone through turbulent periods due to some serious differences from Washington’s support to the YPG, the Syrian outfit of the PKK, to Ankara’s procurement of F-35 fighter jets.

The PKK, which has been responsible for tens of thousands of deaths across Turkey, is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, Washington, NATO and the EU. In response to the US blockade of F-35 procurement, Turkey has purchased Russian S-400s to secure its air defense.

