Sierra Leone women’s football coach arrested for sexual harassment
The arrest comes days after the Sierra Leone Football Association suspended head coach Abdulai Kaloga Bah for "professional misconduct".
The detention follows text messages and audio recordings sent by players to SLFA alleging harassment.
Ufuk Necat Tasci
October 30, 2021

The head of coach of Sierra Leone's women's football team has been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment.

The head coach Abdulai Kaloga Bah was arrested on Friday and he spent the night in detention in the capital Freetown, a police officer who requested anonymity said on Saturday.

Bah was arrested over sexual-harassment allegations, the police officer said, without offering further details.  

The detention comes after the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) suspended the head coach on Monday for "professional misconduct".

SLFA spokesman Ibrahim Kamara also told AFP news agency that players had sent the association text messages and audio recordings alleging harassment.

This week, the football association appointed Hassan Malik Mansaray temporarily in charge of the side.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
