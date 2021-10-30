The head of coach of Sierra Leone's women's football team has been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment.

The head coach Abdulai Kaloga Bah was arrested on Friday and he spent the night in detention in the capital Freetown, a police officer who requested anonymity said on Saturday.

Bah was arrested over sexual-harassment allegations, the police officer said, without offering further details.