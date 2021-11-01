Wales captain Gareth Bale has recovered from injury and is in line to earn his 100th cap after being called up by manager Robert Page for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

"He's in a good place. He's exactly where me and the medical team thought he should be and could be. I spoke to him personally last week and he's raring to go," Page said on Sky Sports on Monday

"He's absolutely doing everything possible to get himself 100% fit. He's back on the grass. He's not in full-time training yet but we've got another week yet. He's where we want him to be and that's great news."

Bale, 32, tore his hamstring in September and missed Wales' last two qualifiers. He has also been out of action for his club Real Madrid.

Page added that it was unlikely the forward would play for Real before joining up with the national side.