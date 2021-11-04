South African writer Damon Galgut has won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with “The Promise,” a novel about one white family’s reckoning with South Africa’s racist history as the family failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home.

The novel about a white family with a farm outside Pretoria – where Galgut grew up – was tipped to land the prize ahead of the announcement late on Wednesday.

It was Galgut's third time as a finalist for the $68,175 (50,000 pounds) English language literary award prize, for a book the judges called a “tour de force.”

Despite his status as favourite, Galgut said that he was “stunned” to win.

"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech.

"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," added the author, who wrote his first novel aged 17.

'Great year for African writing'