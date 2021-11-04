The United States, Canada and 18 other countries have committed at the COP26 climate summit to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, and steer their spending into clean energy instead.

"We will end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022," they said in a declaration on Thursday.

That would cover coal, oil and gas projects that are "unabated" – meaning that they burn fossil fuels without using technology to capture the resulting CO2 emissions.

The deal allowed for exemptions in unspecified "limited" circumstances, which it said must be consistent with the Paris Agreement's target to cap global warming at 1.5C.

It goes further than a pledge made by G20 countries this year to halt overseas financing for just coal.

The 20 countries that signed the pledge include Denmark, Italy, Finland, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gambia, New Zealand and the Marshall Islands, plus five development institutions including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank.

But it did not include major Asian countries responsible for the bulk of such financing abroad.