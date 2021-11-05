The US State Department has approved its first major arms sale to Saudi Arabia under President Joe Biden, valued at up to $650 million.

The deal agreed to sell 280 Raytheon air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The Department of Defense notified US Congress of the sale, and if it gets the all clear, would finalise the first arms trade deal under Biden's administration to the Gulf kingdom.

READ MORE:US pulls missile defences in Saudi Arabia despite attacks from Yemen

While Saudi Arabia is an important partner in the Middle East, US lawmakers have previously criticized Riyadh for its involvement in the war in Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. Multiple military sales to the kingdom were not approved until assurances were provided that US equipment would not be used to kill civilians.

The State Department had approved the sale on October 26, a spokesperson said, adding that the air-to-air missile sale comes after "an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year."

Clash of outcome