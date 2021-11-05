In the age of social media and the tragic but necessary ability to watch atrocities unfolding almost in real-time, it boggles the mind how Iraq still remains a black hole when it comes to Iran-sponsored Shia militias perpetrating sectarian cleansing campaigns against Sunni Arab civilians.

It has been a full week, and yet there has not been any reporting of the Shia militia attacks against the Sunni village of Nahr al Imam in Iraq’s eastern Diyala governorate by any mainstream media outlet. Instead, most outlets have preferred to focus on the Daesh terror group’s attacks against the nearby Shia village of al Rashad.

So why the selectivity when it comes to coverage of Iraq? Why are some victims deemed more important than others, despite living mere miles from each other? The answer to that may just determine whether the world needs to face up to another iteration of Daesh again or not.

Anti-Sunni violence is nothing new

The attacks on al Rashad and Nahr al Imam require some unpacking before we can begin to draw links to Iraq’s history of sectarian violence ever since the US-led invasion in 2003.

The attack began when Daesh militants took two Shia villagers from al Rashad hostage last Tuesday, demanding a ransom to release them. When their demands were not met, they murdered the hostages and then called their families, informing them to collect their corpses from a nearby orchard. However, when the families came to collect the remains of their loved ones, they instead found themselves walking into an ambush which killed a further nine and wounded more than a dozen.

The following day, armed fighters from the Bani Tamim tribe, who inhabit the village, surrounded the nearby village of Nahr al Imam. They were supported by units from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), also known as the Hashd al Shaabi in Arabic, a collective of largely pro-Iran Shia militias who have formal recognition as a branch of the Iraqi armed forces.

Together, the Bani Tamim tribesmen and PMF fighters exacted a brutal revenge, not against Daesh, but against the Sunni Arabs of Nahr al Imam. Eight Sunni villagers were killed while the Shia fighters burnt and bulldozed the homes and farms of Sunnis who managed to escape the atrocity and sought refuge in the mosques of the nearby city of Baquba.

Although the Iraqi government has ordered an investigation into the events that led to both Sunni and Shia civilians being killed, it is highly likely that the inquiry will not lead to any justice for the victims.

While Daesh is difficult to apprehend by virtue of its underground operations, it would not be difficult to find the PMF fighters and Bani Tamim tribesmen who killed the Sunni villagers and destroyed their homes and livelihoods. But this is never going to happen, as Sunnis are viewed as expendable.