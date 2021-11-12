An influx of desperate refugees and asylum seekers on the eastern frontier of the European Union (EU) has ignited a diplomatic crisis, which has drawn in regional powers such as Germany and Russia.

For months, thousands of people from northern Iraq, Syria and a few other war-ravaged countries have been hiking hundreds of kilometers from Belarus to Poland, an EU member state.

News coverage has largely been focused on the diplomatic spat between European leaders and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has exacerbated tensions with his provocative statements.

But almost half the migrants and refugees stuck in the forested border are from areas under the control of the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

“It seems no one in Iraqi Kurdistan has any guarantee about what’s going to happen in the future. Everyone wants to just get out for a better life in Europe,” says Mahmood Yaseen Kurdi, a journalist-based in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

Kurdi is in touch with a friend stuck at the Balarusian border. He shared videos on social media, showing the plight of refugees, and the footage immediately went viral.

“Give me a thousand visas right now and a thousand people will line up to get their hands on them,” he tells TRT World.

Rampant corruption and a system of political patronage where politicians vie for government jobs for their relatives and friends have undermined the economy of oil-rich Iraq.

Successive coalition governments have failed to create sufficient jobs for young people or address other problems such as chronic power outages.

Mismanagement of natural resources, such as the water supply, has led to deadly protests in cities like Basra.

KRG remained largely immune to terrorist attacks when Daesh was on the rise and Iraqi and international forces battled to contain its spread. The educational facilities and small businesses in Iraq’s north were often presented as a success story.

“Yes, we have stability, a parliament and government (in KRG) but we also have a lot of corruption. We have two families - the Baraznis and Talabanis - who control everything from the local economy, university, social media to police,” says Kurdi.

A case of liberal visas

Unlike other refugees who take dangerous boat journeys to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe, the Iraqi Kurds have taken the air route to reach Minsk, Belarus.

“Travel agencies, which are helping these people get tourist visas, have a role to play in the current situation,” says Dr. Ayselin Yildiz, UNESCO Chair on International Migration at Yasar University in Izmir.

Many Iraqis have flown to Istanbul and then hopped onto connecting flights to Minsk. Turkey on Friday banned Iraqi , Syrian and Yemeni citizens from using its airports to fly to Belarus.

“Belarus has a liberal visa arrangement with many countries. This makes the route cheap and secure compared to the risk of getting apprehended and getting stranded in Greece if the sea-route is taken,” Dr. Yildiz tells TRT World.

The EU and Poland accuse President Lukashenko's government of orchestrating the crisis by issuing transit visas and giving safe passage to refugees to reach the border with Poland.