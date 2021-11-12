Food insecurity is widespread across Afghanistan and the international community is to blame for it.

That’s according to Adam N Weinstein of the Quincy Institute.

“The international community is actively creating a preventable famine. Food scarcity now exists country-wide and people are living on stale bread and tea. Mass starvation will soon follow.”

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, Western aid organisations withdrew their aid, throwing the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The United States also froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and halted shipments of cash to the nation, leaving the economy in tatters.

As a result, more than 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat and as winter approaches, more than half the population of Afghanistan - a record 22.8 million people - will face acute food insecurity, the United Nations World Food Programme said this week.

Before the Taliban took power, former President Ashraf Ghani had the support of the international community to aid Afghans facing food shortages, but that funding was cut off when Ghani’s government collapsed.

Today, families lacking money and food are forced to make desperate choices, selling anything they own, including their children.

Weinstein said the international community is using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to force the Taliban to demonstrate change.

“The cessation of direct foreign aid to the government is happening because few countries want to be seen as helping the Taliban,” said the researcher at the Quincy Institute.

“Attaching conditions to food aid essentially pins the international community against the Taliban in a game of chicken using human lives as collateral. It is grotesque.”

The current Taliban government launched a wheat-for-work scheme program in which labourers in Kabul will be paid in wheat instead of cash. They pledged to distribute 11,600 tonnes of wheat in the capital,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson, told TRT World.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has 66,000 tonnes of flour in stock, we are giving them to the people in return for work. This process is continuing now in Kabul and some other provinces as well. This is what we can do right now,” he said.

“The international community is not interested in solving the humanitarian crisis but wants to seek revenge that is affecting Afghans. They have linked humanitarian aid to politics.”