Five Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia have been found guilty of killing seven civilians.

Two of the soldiers were sentenced to death, and the other three given 39-year prison terms each, according a statement from the AMISOM late on Saturday.

"After sitting from 2-12th November 2021 and reviewing all the facts including witness statements, the Court Martial on 12th November 2021, found the soldiers guilty of killing the civilians," the statement said.

Kampala instituted legal proceedings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after the allegations of civilian casualties in the town of Golweyn emerged in August this year.

The soldiers will be repatriated to Uganda to serve their sentences.

