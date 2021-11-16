The clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border have ceased, according to defence ministries of Russia and Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Armenia took steps to stabilise the situation on their borders, said a written statement by the Russian Defence Ministry.

It said the clashes in Karakilise have ceased and the situation is currently back to normal and under control.

"As of 5.30 pm with the mediation of Russia, a cease-fire was declared on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to stay in contact, the Kremlin said in a written statement.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said earlier in a statement that the Armenian forces have carried out “large-scale provocations” against the combat posts of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions of the state border, while two Azerbaijani soldiers were injured in the attacks.

The Azerbaijani army immediately carried out an emergency operation, the statement said, adding that the movement of the Armenian forces was blocked and its forces and means were damaged.

