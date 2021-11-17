Turkey will consider alternative means if the United States rejects a deal over providing Ankara F-16 fighter jets.

"If the US stance is negative, Turkey will necessarily and naturally have to evaluate other alternatives to ensure its security," Turkey's Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"Our contacts continue to discuss these and similar issues, and a delegation from our Ministry is currently in the US," he added.

One recent proposal calls for the US to make up for excluding Turkey from the F-35 programme in 2019 by delivering F-16 fighter jets, upgrades to F-16s Turkey already has. This would be in lieu for money Washington owes Ankara for undelivered F-35 planes – Turkey had paid $1.4 billion for the F-35 programme.

Akar said the two NATO allies have agreed to hold a meeting in Washington in the coming days to resolve the dispute over the F-35s.

Washington can approach the issue positively, Akar said, adding: "However, we are closely following developments, as the process will be subject to congressional approval."

Reimbursement