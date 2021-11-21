Emi Wada, the Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for her work in Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran,” has died.

Wada died on November 13 at the age of 84, Japanese media reported on Sunday, citing unidentified family sources and not giving the cause of death.

Wada was catapulted to stardom by the samurai costumes she created for the 1985 “Ran,” a striking portrayal of bloody intrigue and betrayal inspired by William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

Wada also designed costumes for other reputed film directors including Nagisa Oshima and Zhang Yimou, as well as for the theater and opera.

“I’ve never known anyone who pursued perfection and authenticity as much as you,” expressed Amon Miyamoto, a theater director who worked with Wada.

“To have been able to create something with you is an honor I will never forget for the rest of my life,” he added.

Wada's beginnings

Wada was born in the ancient capital of Kyoto, a city filled with bamboo, wooden structures and stone gardens that she said inspired her sense of beauty.