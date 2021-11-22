Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's coup.

"I was released late yesterday evening," the head of Sudan's Congress Party Omar al Degeir said on Monday.

He was among the civilians arrested in the October 25 power grab by the army.

"I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period," he added.

Other civilian politicians, including from the Umma party, Sudan's largest political group, were also released.

The release of politicians was the key plank in a deal aimed to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy.

Top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan last month declared a state of emergency and ousted the government, in a move that upended a two-year transition to civilian rule.

It triggered a wave of mass street protests in which at least 41 people were killed, according to medical sources.

But on Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had also been put under house arrest, was released.

He and Burhan then formally signed a 14-point deal that provided for the premier's reinstatement and for political detainees to be freed.