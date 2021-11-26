There is something uniquely vile about watching British and French politicians blame one another and traffickers as migrants and refugees drown in the cold waters of the English Channel. But what is even colder than those murky waters is the blood that runs through these politicians’ veins – the sheer inhuman indifference to the images of desperate men, pregnant women, and even children gasping for their last breaths as they are pulled underneath to a watery grave, far from their families, friends, and loved ones.

That is the fundamental point that one needs to ground themselves in before casting judgments on these people – no one risks their children on perilous voyages and journeys unless where they came from was far worse. The fact that many Western politicians cannot come to grips with that basic notion shows we are not suffering from a migrant crisis at all, but we are in fact suffering from a crisis of inhumanity.

The mirage of Western moral leadership

According to most reports, 27 people drowned in the incident on Wednesday, including three children and a pregnant woman. No doubt, that woman had a desperate hope that her unborn child would be born and live in this fabled land known as “the West”, where human rights are respected, where the rule of law means something, and where everyone has the chance to make a life for themselves. Instead, both up to and after her death, she met nothing but cold indifference and meaningless platitudes.

Before any frothing-at-the-mouth racists who are reading the preceding paragraph seek my expulsion from the United Kingdom and for my British nationality to be snatched away, let me be clear – there is much to admire about the West and I am very happy to call it my home. But let us also be clear that the West does not refrain from lecturing the rest of the world on the very rights and high standards that compel people from all over the globe to come here.

I have often had people ask me, “Why don’t they build up their own countries rather than come here?” At face value, that is a perfectly valid question. However, the answer is often a multi-faceted indictment of the West, which, in its avarice and lust for power, either annihilated the countries where the majority of these people come from, or directly or indirectly support tyrannical regimes and then stand back as the population is brutalised and killed.

Take Iraq, for example, the source of the second highest number of refugees in 2020, according to the British Home Office. There can be no doubt that the United Kingdom played a pivotal role in the chaotically violent mess that is modern Iraq -and Britain’s malignant role in the country goes back even further, to the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

Having contributed the second largest military force after the United States in the 2003 invasion, and having been implicated in war crimes and crimes against humanity concerning the Iraqi people, it is somewhat rich to now hear the British complaining that a few thousand Iraqis are now seeking to claim asylum in the UK without having the temerity to “follow the proper channels” first. The home country of millions was reduced to rubble, but don’t you dare show up in the land that brought that destruction to you.

Consider Syria, the source of another large proportion of asylum seekers. The West has categorically failed the Syrian people and allowed the monstrous dictator Bashar al Assad to displace millions and kill hundreds of thousands of his own people. Former US President Barack Obama drew clear red lines on Assad’s chemical weapons use, and then did absolutely nothing when Assad gassed innocent civilians, condemning them to a fate perhaps worse than that which befell the tragic souls who recently drowned in the Channel.