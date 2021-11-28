The prime minister of the Solomon Islands has defied pressure to resign, saying violent rioting that swept the capital had been orchestrated by a few people with "evil intention" to topple him.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said in an address broadcast to the Pacific island nation on Sunday that the "recent events were well planned and orchestrated" to remove him as the prime minister "for unsubstantiated reasons."

"I want to show the nation that the government is fully intent and nothing will move us. We must and will never bow down to the evil intention of a few people," Sogavare said.

Many residents of the Pacific island nation of 800,000 people believe their government is corrupt and beholden to Beijing and other foreign interests.

Protesters have channelled their anger directly at Sogavare and his government, with mobs attempting to torch parliament and the prime minister's private residence as police fired tear gas and warning shots.

Three days of violence

During the riot, protesters incinerated swathes of the capital before the unrest died down at the weekend.