Swiss voters firmly have backed the law behind the country's Covid pass in a referendum, following a tense campaign that saw unprecedented levels of hostility.

Early results on Sunday showed around two-thirds of voters supported the law, with market researchers GFS Bern projecting 63 percent backing across the wealthy Alpine nation.

The police fenced off the seat of government and parliament in Bern in anticipation of protests.

Results from 16 of Switzerland's 26 cantons showed 61.9 percent had voted in favour of the law, on a 64 percent turnout.

The law provides the legal basis for the so-called Covid certificate, indicating that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease.

'Apartheid' system

Opponents have said the certificate, which has been required since September for access to restaurants and other indoor spaces and activities, is creating an "apartheid" system.

As in much of Europe, Switzerland has seen growing anger over restrictions aimed at reining in the pandemic, and pressure to get vaccinated.