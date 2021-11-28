WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swiss voters firmly back Covid pass law in referendum
A special Covid-19 certificate in Switzerland will let only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings.
Swiss voters firmly back Covid pass law in referendum
Police increased security around several politicians in anticipation of protests after the results. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2021

Swiss voters firmly have backed the law behind the country's Covid pass in a referendum, following a tense campaign that saw unprecedented levels of hostility.

Early results on Sunday showed around two-thirds of voters supported the law, with market researchers GFS Bern projecting 63 percent backing across the wealthy Alpine nation.

The police fenced off the seat of government and parliament in Bern in anticipation of protests.

Results from 16 of Switzerland's 26 cantons showed 61.9 percent had voted in favour of the law, on a 64 percent turnout.

The law provides the legal basis for the so-called Covid certificate, indicating that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease.

READ MORE:Nations close borders to prevent Omicron from spreading

'Apartheid' system

Opponents have said the certificate, which has been required since September for access to restaurants and other indoor spaces and activities, is creating an "apartheid" system.

As in much of Europe, Switzerland has seen growing anger over restrictions aimed at reining in the pandemic, and pressure to get vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED

The campaign saw repeated protests, often led by the so-called "Freiheitstrychler", or "Freedom ringers" - men dressed in white shirts embroidered with edelweiss flowers and with two large cowbells suspended from a yoke resting on their shoulders.

Some of the demonstrations led to violent clashes with police, who used rubber bullets and tear gas to rein in the crowds. 

'Extremely shocking'

Michelle Cailler, a spokesperson for the Friends of the Constitution group which opposed the law, said that granting such powers to the government was "extremely dangerous for democracy".

"What is very embarrassing is that this law violates a number of constitutional rights, and in particular Article 10 on personal freedom with this Covid certificate, which establishes a disguised mandatory vaccination," she added.

"So it's extremely shocking for a country like Switzerland."

The referendum came as the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, shook countries and markets around the world.

The vote also came at a time when the numbers of new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland were more than seven times higher than they were in mid-October.

READ MORE:Swiss hotels, restaurants risk 'bankruptcy' as third wave of layoffs loom

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting