Sunday, November 28, 2021

EU chief: 'Race against time' to tackle new Covid variant

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the world was in a "race against time" to understand the new coronavirus variant and, if needed, modify vaccines to counter it.

"The scientists and manufacturers need two to three weeks to have a full picture about the quality of the mutations of this Omicron variant," she said.

"We need to buy time," she added, urging people to vaccinate, wear masks and practise social distancing.

She said that a contract struck in the summer by the European Commission with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion vaccine doses included a clause in case of an "escape variant" - a strain that can evade vaccine immunity.

A clause in the contract states "that if a variant turns into an escape variant... BioNTech-Pfizer is able to adapt its vaccine within 100 days," she said.

The new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant has spread across the globe, shutting borders, renewing curbs and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic.

Britain records 37,681 cases

Britain has reported 37,681 more cases and a further 51 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Britain's government defended the pace and scale of its response to the Omicron as officials reported a third case of the emerging variant, and warned of more to come.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said mandatory mask-wearing would return to shops and public transport in England on Tuesday, but told families to plan for Christmas "as normal", despite new rules to combat Omicron.

Swiss vote approves restrictions as infections rise

Swiss voters gave clear backing to legislation that introduced a system with special Covid-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings.

Final results showed 62 percent of voters supporting the legislation, which is already in force.

The referendum offered a rare bellwether of public opinion on the issue of government policy to fight the spread of coronavirus in Europe, which is currently the global epicentre of the pandemic.

Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections

The Netherlands moved into a tougher lockdown that was announced amid spiking infections even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible omicron virus variant.

Bars, restaurants, nonessential stores, cinemas and theatres were among the public places forced to shut from 5 pm until 5 am under the new lockdown.

The country detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant, which came from South Africa to the Netherlands on Friday, the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said.

Italy reports 47 deaths

Italy reported 47 coronavirus-related deaths, against 90 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose slightly to 12,932 from 12,877.

Italy has registered 133,674 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported five million cases to date.

Ghana to make vaccine mandatory from January

Ghana will ramp up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign next month and make the vaccine mandatory for targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from January 22, health service director general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said.

Ghana, like most African nations, has seen a sluggish uptake in vaccinations despite an increase in supplies. Only 1.4 million people out Ghana's population of 30 million are fully vaccinated.

Egypt authorises Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds

Egypt has authorised Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.

The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously.

Australia confirms two cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant

Two overseas travellers arriving in Sydney are the first to test positive in the country for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Australian officials confirmed.

The two passengers were among a group of 14 others who arrived in Australia from southern Africa on Saturday.

They were asymptomatic and were both vaccinated for Covid-19. The remaining 12 have been placed in quarantine.

The New South Wales health department said the infected travellers were from one of nine African countries that are now required to quarantine in a hotel upon arrival in Sydney.

The countries are South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi and the Seychelles.

Swiss voters back Covid pass law: projected results

Swiss voters have backed the law behind the country's Covid pass, according to the first projections following Sunday's referendum at the end of an unusually tense and hostile campaign.

Shortly after the polls closed at 1100 GMT, market researchers GFS Bern, who conducted the main polling throughout the campaign, projected that the "yes" vote was heading for victory.

Angola shuts borders to regional neighbours over Omicron

Angola has become the first southern African country to suspend flights from its regional neighbours in a bid to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Angola's state-owned TAAG airline said it would suspend all flights to Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa until further notice.

The suspension is in compliance with the government's decision to temporarily ban air links to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, it said in a statement.

Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron variant

Maldives is barring travellers from seven African countries over concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Travellers will not be allowed into Maldives from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, the health ministry said in a statement.