An NGO in the Netherlands has been collecting unwanted tree saplings in a “tree hub” to create new forests across the country.

Volunteers from the More Trees Now (Meer Bomen Nu) gathered thousands of saplings from woodland paths and forests in order to give them away to farmers, councils and landowners, the Guardian reported.

“We need more trees for climate change and biodiversity laws,” says Hanneke van Ormondt, the campaign manager of the NGO.

“Every tree takes up CO2, cools us down, gets the soil healthier, gives out oxygen, provides a home for fauna, birds and insects, cools the cities down and makes us happier.”

The small Dutch foundation aims to hand out one million young trees to the Dutch people this winter, and it hopes the practice will become commonplace across northern Europe.

'Every tree counts'

The Dutch foundation was founded in 2020 partly by coincidence after the Urgenda climate activists organisation won court cases against the government.

“One of the ministries said to me that Urgenda has plans to plant trees but the tree nurseries can’t deliver them,” Van Ormondt said.

Van Ormondt visited Franke van der Laan of the Stichting MeerGroen, another voluntary organisation, who turns a vegetable patch into a tree hub filled with saplings from the 160 hectares where he does forest management in winter.