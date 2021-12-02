On March 16, 2004, amid rows of empty seats at the National Stadium Karachi, a woman cricketer raised her bat after reaching a milestone - a Test score of 242 - against all odds.

At the time, it was prohibited for men to watch a cricket match involving women in the stadium in Pakistan. As for women viewers, perhaps there wasn't even one who could arrange a chaperone to sit in the stands.

Notwithstanding, Kiran Baluch raised her bat and green Pakistan cap. She knew that she had reached a feat that would have an effect on generations to come. It was a historic moment that deserved celebration.

This was more than just surpassing Mithali Raj's world record Test score of 214 – it was a statement that broke shackles and gave a beacon of hope to women's cricket in Pakistan. There was no TV or radio coverage, but, thankfully, someone on the ground captured that historic moment on camera.

Kiran came from an affluent and erudite home, so it was easier for her to follow her dream. As a child, she played many sports, but cricket always had a special place in her heart. It was her passion for the game that inspired her to pursue this sport.

In the 1990s, when women cricketers in Pakistan had no access to even basic facilities, they nevertheless received death threats. Always looming over them was the common perception that women could not play cricket. It was the ultimate insult, one perhaps even more demoralizing than the physical threats. But that didn't stop Shaiza Khan and her sister Sharmeen Khan (now deceased) from paving the way for the creation of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Control Association (PWCCA) in 1996.

In just eight years, and defying all odds, a member of the women's team broke the world record for most runs in a Test inning. Even more impressive was the fact the team wasn’t even ranked as amateurs at the time.

Perhaps breaking that record converted a few mainstream cricket enthusiasts, but it had little overall effect on Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity.

Kiran has always remained bitter about the lack of encouragement women's cricket got in its infancy stage, especially from their male counterparts. She once said that the most pleasing aspect of achieving the world record was proving the many people wrong who thought that the Pakistan team wasn’t capable of surviving in a four-day Test match. She reckoned that despite holding world records, women cricketers were disregarded by the male stalwarts of the sport.

Due to the dismissive national environment, Kiran and the Khan sisters often took solace playing cricket in England during summers.

From death threats to applause

When Kiran and Shaiza started out, they had foreign women and national men cricketers as role models. Now budding women cricketers have indigenous heroines like Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof, and Javeria Khan to look up to. The story of fast bowler Diana Baig making it from Gilgit Baltistan to the national team has become inspirational for many girls all over the country.

Now, cricket is being played by girls belonging to every segment of society; they come from all parts of the country – from coastal Karachi to the northern valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan – with a shared dream to represent their country one day.