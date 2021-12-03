TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two Turkish villages picked for UN's Best Tourism Villages list
Mustafapasa village in central Nevsehir province and Tarakli village in northwestern Sakarya province are on the UNWTO list, recognised for their commitment to the development of tourism in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Two Turkish villages picked for UN's Best Tourism Villages list
A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted the recognition in 2021. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 3, 2021

Two villages in Turkey have been selected for the UN's Best Tourism Villages list, according to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Mustafapasa village in central Nevsehir province and Tarakli village in northwestern Sakarya province are among the "best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity," said UNWTO on Thursday.

A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted the recognition in 2021," it said in a statement.

"All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

READ MORE: Turkey set to generate $22B from tourism in 2021

RECOMMENDED

Tourism-driven villages

The announcement of the chosen villages came during a General Assembly meeting in Madrid.

"Tourism can be a driver of social cohesion and inclusion by promoting a fairer distribution of benefits throughout the territory and empowering local communities," said the UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

"This initiative recognises those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and wellbeing."

A total of 174 villages were proposed by member countries and were evaluated from a set of criteria including, cultural and natural resources, economic, social and environmental sustainability, tourism, health, safety and security, among other metrics.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump