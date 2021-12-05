Today is a celebration of Turkish coffee culture, as it was put on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.

The US capital declared December 5 as World Turkish Coffee Culture Day following an initiative by a Turkish cultural group.

To celebrate the day, a Turkish businessperson and a member of the board of directors of the Turkish Coffee Culture and Research Association Murat Kolbasi has invited everyone to New York City's Times Square to taste the brewed drink on December 5.

“We would like to enable Turkish coffee to be tasted in Times Square by everyone who is in New York on Dec. 5. We did it on a different date previously, but now Dec. 5 is very important for us. This project was developed this year. We are very firmly prepared. I ask every Turkish citizen who goes abroad, even if you don't see Turkish coffee on the menu in a cafe or restaurant, ask for it. Turkish coffee will appear on that menu somehow. This is a national consciousness. In order for us to do this, we must persistently ask for Turkish coffee abroad,” said Kolbasi.

Explaining why Turkish coffee is not as common as espresso, Kolbasi said: “This is about the late start of the electric heating method. The ability of electrical appliances to heat water and make coffee or tea quickly dates back to the 1890s, the first kettle. The first filter coffee machine in the 1920s, espresso in the 1940s. This is also the case in the 2000s. It was very difficult to make Turkish coffee with an electric appliance, outside of the stove, until 2002.”

He adds that Turkish coffee is quite different from machine-oriented coffee.

How is Turkish coffee brewed?

Turkish coffee (or Turk Kahvesi as it is known in Turkish) brewing is one of the oldest coffee making methods still in use.

The freshly roasted beans are ground to a fine powder; then the ground coffee and cold water are added to a cezve - a special small pot with a long handle that is traditionally made of copper.

Since sugar is never added after the coffee is cooked, you have to add sugar into the cezve – two sugar cubes for very sweet, one for medium sweetness, and none if you’re someone who likes it bitter.

It is brewed slowly on a stove to produce the desired foam - Turkish coffee without foam is simply unacceptable.

The coffee is generally served in a small espresso-size cup with a glass of water and something sweet on the side, preferably Turkish Delight.

Traditions

Another ritual and possibly the most enjoyable part of drinking Turkish coffee comes at the end; fortune-telling by reading the cup.

It is a very popular method of fortune telling in Turkey, where the patterns left by the coffee grounds at the bottom of the cup are used by fortune tellers to read the past and future of the drinker.

Turkish coffee also plays an important role in social occasions like pre-engagement ceremonies where the bride’s family meets the groom’s family.

The groom and his relatives traditionally bring a box of chocolate or Turkish Delight as a gift and it is served with Turkish coffee which is prepared by the bride herself.