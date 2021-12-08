British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised and announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," he told parliament on Wednesday.

It came after a leaked video showed his staff laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a lockdown.

Johnson said he was furious but had been repeatedly assured there had not been a party. However, disciplinary action would be taken if it was found that rules were broken.

Allegra Stratton, who was his press secretary at the time the video was recorded in December 2020, quit shortly after his remarks, the political editor of the Times reported.

"I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you for them," Stratton was quoted by the Times as saying in a statement.

'Taken for fools'