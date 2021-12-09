Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw in ties after years of tense relations – a swift rapprochement that has taken place within the span of a year.

On the back of attempts to mend relations with Saudi Arabia and Egypt being pursued earlier this summer, the Middle East witnessed another seismic geopolitical shift after Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to dispense with their differences and turn a new page in their bilateral relationship.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s (MBZ) visit to Ankara in November to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey including several agreements to boost cooperation across sectors like energy and health.

Then on Monday, before embarking on a two-day trip to Qatar, Erdogan said he welcomed “the reopening of dialogue and diplomatic efforts to avoid misunderstandings in the Gulf region”.

“We will continue to develop our relations with our Gulf brothers, without any distinction, within the framework of our common interests and mutual respect,” the Turkish president emphasised.

Shifting sands

Ankara’s ties with Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Cairo were far from cordial in recent years.

After the failed coup of July 2016, Turkey pointed to the UAE’s collaboration in launching the aborted attempt.

Ties deteriorated further following the blockade of Turkey’s ally Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in 2017.

Frosty Turkish-Saudi relations would take a nosedive after the murder of Saudi dissent Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Tensions continued to be fueled by each country’s involvement in regional conflicts and support to opposite parties. The Syrian civil war, the conflicts in Yemen and Libya, and the political transition in Tunisia all became avenues where confrontations were played out.

Last year, Turkey accused the UAE of destabilising the region with its involvement in Libya and Yemen, while Abu Dhabi and other Arab states criticised Turkey’s military and political actions. Disagreements extended to the eastern Mediterranean as well.

This distrust of course played out most notably after the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago, when the Gulf monarchies’ threat perception peaked as popular uprisings were bringing down autocratic regimes.

Gulf monarchies supported counter-revolutionaries throughout the uprisings while Turkey encouraged the initiatives and efforts of the peoples of the region who demanded democratisation and backed forces committed to toppling the region's autocrats.

That led to the adoption of "an aggressive, security-oriented approach" that viewed Turkey as a major threat, said Gonul Tol, director of the Middle East Institute’s Centre of Turkish Studies.

But now, the Arab trio of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt have come to the realisation that an aggressive post-Arab Spring foreign policy approach was not working, Tol added.

The UAE and Bahrain meanwhile took steps to normalise relations with Israel, which signalled the Gulf was moving towards a new security-oriented approach as US hegemony in the region started to wane.