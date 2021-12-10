When a mob killed and then set ablaze a Sri Lankan man in the Pakistani city of Sialkot on the allegation that he had committed blasphemy last week, it sent shockwaves across the country and around the world.

Despite the resolve exhibited by the government to bring the culprits to book after the incident, it is cold comfort to those who are cognisant of the political history of Pakistan.

The state has a long history of coddling religious groups to outmanoeuvre any opposition at home, apparently in a quest to secure myopic political interests with serious long-term security consequences.

The recent incident is directly linked to the intensification of religious extremism in Pakistan as a result of the rise of a far-right, religious political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP). In videos circulating on social media, the mob is chanting the frightening slogans of TLP after burning the Sri Lankan man to death.

The extremist group did not appear out of the blue. Rather, it has been in the making since 2011 when its ideologues flooded the streets to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to hang Mumtaz Qadri, who had gunned down the Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer after accusing him of committing blasphemy.

Just two weeks after the incident, Shahbaz Bhatti, the only Christian federal minister at the time, met the same fate for speaking out against the controversial blasphemy laws. The extremist group continued to flex its muscles due to the tacit, and often explicit, approval extended to it by the state apparatus.

Major religious parties had also warned the federal government that they would hold protests if the murderer was hanged per the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek leader Mohammed Shahid Ghori believed that Qadri’s action of killing the governor of Punjab was “correct”. Even a member of the national assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, asked for his release.

Rise of the TLP

The far-right group rapidly gained popularity among the masses when it announced a protest against a series of controversial caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published in the French satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, back in 2017.

The group demanded the expulsion of the French envoy over the publications and the ensuing violent protests launched by adherents of the party brought Islamabad and many other major cities to a standstill.

The 2017 TLP-led Faizabad dharna protest was called off as a result of an army-backed secret deal, whose clauses have remained confidential to this day. The army was lambasted for distributing money and being sympathetic to the protestors, and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who is now interior minister, was seen instigating the crowd against the then-government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Even Imran Khan, who is now the prime minister of Pakistan, had hinted at his supporters joining the sit-in by the group. Khan’s antipathy to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had compelled him to term the TLP protest as a democratic right of the people.

Altogether, the entire saga persuaded many that it was a pre-planned stunt to pressure the PML-N government.

Government cover