Last month, Omar Mohammed watched with pride and satisfaction the fruition of one of his biggest dreams—the launch of a project that aims to plant 5,000 trees in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city devastated by the three-year reign of the so-called Islamic State or Daesh.

For the journalist, historian and blogger, however, the Green Mosul project is just one step towards reviving the city to its former glory. A city which was reduced to rubble by Daesh, its famed library containing nearly a million books burned down in what UNESCO described as “one of the most devastating acts of destruction of library collections in human history”, and most of its historical landmarks destroyed beyond repair.

“It was important for us to show that the initiative can bring people together to celebrate something fruitful, while also making an immediate impact on the people of Mosul,” Omar told TRT World.

“Trees have no religion and no identity. That is why everyone has accepted the planting of trees in places like churches, mosques, Yazidi shrines, universities, schools, museums, and public spaces.”

The green project, backed by the French government’s The Crisis and Support Centre, will see the plantation drive run through February 2022.

In what Omar describes as a “beautiful yet painful” aspect of the project, the initiative has encouraged those who have lost loved ones during the conflict to dedicate certain trees to family members, colleagues, and friends. He said a large number of volunteers are engaged in the plantation drive.

Once known as the green capital of Iraq, years of conflict and a recent crippling drought throughout the province have almost wiped out the city’s green cover. Omar said that the trees selected for the plantation drive include lemon, pistachio, grape, orange, pine, and cypress. He said the tree species were selected based on a scientific study carried out by agrarian specialists.

Over its nearly 1,000-year-long history, Mosul had become a melting pot of cultures and traditions as it emerged as a flourishing trading hub inhabited by people of different faiths and ethnicities. Omar said that earlier Mosul used to trade its pistachio trees with neighbouring countries such as Turkey and Syria.

Adding your names to the trees