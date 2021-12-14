Two police officers have been killed and at least 14 others wounded in a militant attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Militants fired on a bus carrying police personnel in the capital Srinagar’s Zewan area, police said about Monday’s incident.

A total of 14 officers were wounded in the attack, with two, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, succumbing to their injuries at a hospital. The area was cordoned off for searches.

Earlier on Monday, police said two militants were killed during a shootout at a checkpoint in the Rangreth area of Srinagar.

One of the militants was a Kashmiri man named Adil Ahmad Wani, a resident of Shopian district, and the other was an unidentified “foreign militant,” according to a police statement.

Monday’s incidents come just two days after two police officers were shot dead by militants in northern Bandipora district.

Chief of police in Indian-administered Kashmir Vijay Kumar later told media that a Pakistani militant was involved in the deadly shooting.

READ MORE:UN voices concern over killings, arrest of activist in Kashmir