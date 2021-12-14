French forces have left the city of Timbuktu, the latest sign that the former colonial power is drawing down its presence in northern Mali nearly nine years after driving fighters from power there in a military intervention.

The symbolic move came on Tuesday amid fears about whether the Malian military can now step in and fend off the fighters, who have regrouped and expanded their reach even further southward since the 2013 offensive.

In a communique, the French military emphasised late on Tuesday that the Malian military maintains "a strong garrison in Timbuktu," in addition to nearly 2,200 UN peacekeepers who are permanently deployed there.

French lowered its flag and handed over keys to a military base to Mali's military in a ceremony that took place near the city's airport, with Malian army officers, officials from the local government and the United Nations attending.

General Etienne du Peyroux, head of France's Operation Barkhane, shook hands with the new camp commander and offered him a large wooden key as a French military plane made a low flyover.

France "will be present in a different way", said du Peyroux.

"This is ultimately the aim of Operation Barkhane: to allow Mali to take its destiny into its own hands... but always in partnership."

Turning the page

Since 2013, Paris has deployed around 5,100 troops across the Sahel region — which includes Mali — aiming to support local governments and their poorly equipped forces fighting an ever-growing insurgency.

However, the attacks have grown more frequent. An insurgency that began in Mali has spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.