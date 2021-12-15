As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands have grown, public support has swelled in Myanmar for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue.

A young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realised that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated.

She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise.

But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.

The young woman has since lost her job. And later, after protesting the military's takeover of her country, she was thrown into prison for three weeks.

Lagging support from gas giants

“I feel very disappointed in Total because they are neglecting this country in which they invested,” says the young woman, whose name is being withheld by The Associated Press to protect her from retaliation by the military.

Total and energy giant Chevron, which also is a partner in Yadana, say they are trying to protect their employees in Myanmar, and also to keep crucial gas supplies flowing to the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar says millions of people across the country are imposing personal sanctions by withholding taxes, refusing to pay power bills and boycotting products linked to the military.

And on November 30, hundreds of human rights organisations in Myanmar joined their international colleagues in signing a letter asking Total’s CEO to stop payments to military-controlled accounts.

The AP also obtained a copy of a letter from workers at Yadana to their managers calling on Total’s subsidiary, Total E&P Myanmar, to suspend export payments to the military and place the funds in a protected account.

Activists are looking not to shut down the gas field, but to place revenues in an offshore bank account that the military can’t touch.