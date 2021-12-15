United Nations will document potential human rights violations committed during joint operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against ADF rebels.

Aziz Thioye, DR Congo director of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), told AFP news agency on Wednesday the body "is going to document human rights violations in the framework of joint operations led by the Congolese and Ugandan armies".

READ MORE: Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in eastern DRC

"Indiscriminate bombardments could have caused collateral damage, putting at risk the life and the physical integrity of people who are with the ADF against their will," Thioye said on the sidelines of a UN mission press conference.

"The fact the bombardments were launched without warning could have caught out certain individuals who were in what is an agricultural zone," Thioye added.

He said the UN was waiting for an investigation to provide "concrete elements" regarding fatalities.

READ MORE: Scores of soldiers and militiamen killed in DR Congo clashes

"There was a school that was temporarily occupied by the UPDF", or Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, in the village of Kamango, said Thioye, forcing lessons to be interrupted in what the UNJHRO considered a "violation of international law".