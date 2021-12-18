Saturday, December 18, 2021

Europeans reimpose curbs as Omicron sweeps continent

Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona.

As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France and Austria tightened travel restrictions.

Paris cancelled its New Year's Eve fireworks and Denmark closed theatres, concert halls, amusement parks and museums.

Ireland imposed an 8 PM curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a news conference.

And in the UK, the government has already reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test when going to night clubs and large events.

UK infections up 44 percent in past week

The United Kingdom has reported 90,418 new cases — down from a record of just over 93,000 on Friday — and 125 deaths, government statistics showed.

Cases were up 44.4 percent over the seven days to December 18 compared with the previous week. Deaths, which typically lag changes in case numbers, were down by nearly 6 percent over the same period.

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared the surge of Omicron infections in the British capital a "major incident". The move that allows local councils in Britain's capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.

Omicron variant spreading fast in Italy

The highly contagious Omicron variant is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country's north and south, the national health institute (ISS) said.

The ISS reported that its network of regional laboratories had so far identified 84 Omicron cases, "a strong acceleration" from 55 early on Friday.

Italy also reported 123 deaths against 120 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined slightly to 28,064 from 28,632.

Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron variant

Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said.

The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.

So far Ukraine has reported 3.6 million cases and 92,929 deaths.

Portugal begins vaccinating children under 12

Portugal has began vaccinating children under 12-years-old at its biggest vaccination centre in Lisbon.

Around 61,000 children across the county have been signed up for the first weekend.

Portuguese officials say more than 90 percent of the 12-17 age group have received jabs and that the order of vaccination will be by age, with the oldest children receiving their jabs first.

Turkey administers over 123.6M vaccine shots

Turkey has administered more than 123.63 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

The ministry confirmed 17,644 new infections, 191 deaths, and 25,568 recoveries over the past day.

Omicron cases doubling in nearly 3 days: WHO

The Omicron variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

New York sees highest single-day cases

The US state of New York saw its highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state reported 21,027 positive cases in 263,536 test results, with a positive ratio of 7.98 percent, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.

There were 3,839 hospitalisations and 60 deaths reported.