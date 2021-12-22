TÜRKİYE
Turkiye arrests US diplomat suspected of selling fake passport to Syrian
The Lebanon-based diplomat was arrested after a November 11 incident at Istanbul Airport where a Syrian national tried to use another person’s passport to travel to Germany.
Following the body search of the diplomat, authorities found $10,000 in an envelope and a passport in his name. / AA
December 22, 2021

A Lebanon-based US diplomat arrested in Turkiye on suspicion of selling a fake passport to a Syrian national for $10,000 has been remanded into custody.

The arrest was made after a November 11 incident at Istanbul Airport when the Syrian national tried to use another person’s passport to travel to Germany, said an Istanbul Security Directorate statement on Wednesday.

That passport belonged to the remanded diplomat, who works at the US Consulate in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, it said.

The statement added that security camera footage showed that the two suspects met at the airport and changed their clothes there and that the US diplomat gave the Syrian the passport in question.

Following the body search of the diplomat, the authorities found $10,000 in an envelope and a passport in his name, the statement added.

The Syrian national is facing charges of forgery but was released pending trial, while the US diplomat was remanded into custody.

Foreign diplomats customarily have immunity from prosecution, but they are subject to prosecution and punishment in countries where they are not accredited. 

That principle seems to apply to the US diplomat in custody, who was accredited in Lebanon, not Turkiye.

