Steven Gerrard has said his players deserved the credit for Aston Villa's climb up the Premier League table since he took charge of the Birmingham club.

"The players deserve the credit for going and carrying those performances out," the Villa club manager said on Friday.

Villa had lost five straight league matches and were just two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard left Scottish champions Rangers to replace Dean Smith, sacked as manager in November.

Since Gerrard's arrival at Villa Park, the club have climbed from 16th to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games when they are at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

"I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we've had," said Gerrard, who brought several of his coaching staff with him from Glasgow giants Rangers.

Players performed 'extremely well'