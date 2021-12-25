The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years has risen to 46, with five people still missing, as work crews continue a massive clean-up.

Majority of the fatalities were in Selangor and Pahang states, Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said on Saturday.

"There are still five people missing. We hope they will be found soon," he told a press conference.

He said 54,532 people were still in more than 300 evacuation centres across seven states and 68 roads remained closed due to flooding.

Work crews used backhoes and lorries to remove items strewn across the streets outside people's homes, Acryl Sani said as he called for caution because some rivers remained swollen.

Worst floods in recent years