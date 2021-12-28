2021 was a banner year for Turkiye’s defence industry, which saw increasing self-sufficiency, major sales growth and a complete slate of new defence offerings in multiple fields.

In 2020, Turkiye’s defence exports saw a significant increase, with ASELSAN reporting a 24 per cent growth with signed export contracts worth well over $450 million.

Despite the pandemic, 2021 gave rise to more new Turkish defence products than ever before and increasing global recognition of its robust, affordable and competitive military technologies.

2021 was also the year Turkiye's TB2 drones changed how modern warfare is fought, while showcasing their speed, precision and effectiveness in minimizing human casualties.

Turkiye’s defence industry has seen major transformations after its 2023 Vision plan was announced, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the republic’s founding.

1) Drones are the future

With the release of its heavy-class Akinci unmanned combat drone in August, Turkiye joined the top three drone manufacturers worldwide.

Heavy drones are much more difficult to manufacture than their lighter counterparts.

In 2022, Turkiye's heavy Akinci drone broke Turkish aviation history by flying at 11,594 metres for nearly 26 hours, well within the operational range of most fighter jets.

With its 20-meter wingspan and one-ton carrying capacity, the large drone can be paired with Roketsan’s lightweight Smart Micro-Munitions for longer flight times and high precision.

Precision is a major hallmark of Turkish drones. Their appropriate use in Syria and the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict showed the world they could lower collateral damage and offer defensive options to countries without large conventional air forces.

Fedai, a Turkish defence company also announced an anti-drone missile platform, cementing its hold on the industry that’s revolutionizing how nations of the world are approaching defence and military operations.

Not to be outdone, Turkiye also saw the release of a number of smaller tactical drones with swarming capability, facial recognition, and finally, a drone equipped with a steel-melting laser with a 500 meter range.

2) Space: the final frontier

In February 2021, Turkiye’s President Erdogan announced a 10-year domestic space program that included sending Turkish astronauts to space, launching the first national observation satellite, and making it to the moon by 2023.

The plan will rely on international cooperation at first, but aims to continue developing Turkiye's considerable rocket making experience into its own space-faring capacity.

2023 also marks the 100th centennial of the founding of the Turkish Republic, coinciding closely with Artemis Accord's plans to establish a lunar gateway base on the moon by 2024.

The base will serve as a springboard for operations deeper into the solar system. In line with this, Turkiye launched two new fifth-generation satellites with SpaceX in February and December.

The 10-year plan will seek to establish a spaceport in Turkiye and a global brand for satellite solutions.

3) Land power

Turkiye finally launched its first national Altay tank prototype, not to be outdone in this field. The tank was named after Fahrettin Altay, a famous Turkish cavalry commander who distinguished himself in Turkiye’s war of independence with heroic exploits.

The Altay prototype was released alongside a number of ‘Storm’ mobile artillery platforms, and has already enjoys a pre-order for 100 tanks from Qatar since 2019.

The Altay enjoys 360 degree automatic target acquisition, active trophy defences, modular chemical reactive armor, and a 120mm 55 calibre smoothbore gun promising top-tier accuracy.

Finally, 2021 was the year Turkiye announced the mass production of a series of unmanned ground vehicles, leaning further into cutting-edge automations offering the republic technological force multipliers in the field that increase the survivability of its own military personnel.

4) Aerial defence

Building on a long tradition of ballistic firepower, 2021 was the year Turkiye tested its first indigenously-produced the Siper long-range missile defence system, designed in response to frequent missile fire from Syria and set to enter the army’s inventory in 2023.