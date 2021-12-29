WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya’s chief prosecutor orders arrest of culture minister
Mabrouka Othman's detention has been ordered as part of a probe into an alleged graft of state funds, a week after the arrest of the education minister in a similar case.
Libya’s chief prosecutor orders arrest of culture minister
The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 29, 2021

Libya’s top prosecutor has ordered the country's culture minister jailed pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement on Wednesday that Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days pending the investigations into alleged managerial and financial irregularities and forgery.

READ MORE: What’s next for Libya after delayed elections?

The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry’s buildings. 

The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020.

The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.

Othman, an academic with a degree in nuclear physics, was appointed in March as part of the country's interim unity government.

The minister’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Her detention comes a week and a half after Libya's Education Minister Moussa al-Megarief was arrested as part of an inquiry into a lack of schoolbooks.

The prosecution service said it was investigating possible "negligence" in that case.

A decade of chaos

The oil-rich nation slid into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The North African country was supposed to hold a presidential election last Friday in a United Nations-led effort to drag Libya out of its years of conflict.

The ballot was delayed to an unspecified date after bitter arguments over divisive candidates and a disputed legal framework.

READ MORE: Are the drums of war beating the week before elections in Libya?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage