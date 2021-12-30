Thursday, December 30, 2021

World tops one million new daily Covid cases

Millions around the world are bracing for drastically curtailed New Year celebrations as record coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variant saw the WHO warn a Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems.

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide crossed one million for the first time, according to a tally by AFP news agency on Thursday, with more than 7.3 million in the last seven days.

From Greece to Mexico, from Barcelona to Bali and across swathes of Europe, authorities have cancelled or curtailed public gatherings, either closing or imposed curfews on nightclubs.

In France, wearing masks outdoors will be compulsory while walking the streets of Paris from Friday for everyone over the age of 11. Nightclubs have been closed until well into January.

In Spain, public festivities have been cancelled across most regions and in the biggest cities except Madrid, where a stripped-down gathering is scheduled with the crowd limited to 7,000 people compared to 18,000 in 2019 before the pandemic swept Europe.

Indonesia, which has reported more than 4.2 million confirmed cases, warned that foreign travellers may be deported from the resort island of Bali if they are caught violating Covid health rules during New Year.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy c ity of Mecca, after recording the highest number of infections in months.

Turkiye records 39,681 new cases

Turkiye has registered 39,681 new Covid-19 infections and 139 deaths over the past day.

The country has administered more than 131.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures.

More than 56.89 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.56 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Russia confirms 103 Omicron cases

Russia has now confirmed 103 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has said in an interview on state television.

Popova said Omicron coming to Russia was inevitable and that all new arrivals from risk zones were being tested.

Israel receives first shipment of Pfizer anti-Covid drug

Israel has received a first shipment of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailing it as critical amid a surge of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

"Thanks to our rapid action, the drugs have arrived in Israel quickly and will assist us in getting past the peak of the coming Omicron wave," Bennett said.

The pills landed in Israel as coronavirus infections are surging.

UK rail operator cancels London route

A British rail operator has been forced to suspend all direct services to the busy London Victoria train station until January 10 after staff fell ill with Covid-19 and others had to isolate.

Southern Rail said on Twitter that due to coronavirus isolation and sickness, there would be no direct services to or from London Victoria, disrupting commuter routes from south London and lines that run to the south of the country.

Barcelona's Covid outbreak swells to 10 players

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad has swelled to 10, potentially jeopardising the team's return to league play after Spain's winter break of nearly two weeks.

Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract Covid-19, Barcelona said. They are self-isolating at home and the team said they were “in good health.”

The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating.

Portugal cuts Covid isolation from 10 days to seven

Portugal has cut the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic from 10 days to seven, even as new infections hit record highs.

The move, which also applies to high-risk contacts, came after health experts urged the government to rethink its policy amid concerns that the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and lengthy quarantines could paralyse the country.

"This decision is aligned with guidelines from other countries and is a result of a technical and weighted consideration, given the incubation period of the now predominant variant, Omicron," the DGS health authority said in a statement.

Greece reports new daily record of cases

Greece reported a single-day record high of 35,580 Covid-19 infections as the highly contagious Omicron becomes the dominant variant in the country.

It was the third successive daily record of cases, with infections more than tripling since the beginning of the week.

"It seems that the raid of Omicron is very intense," Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said during a press briefing, adding that more than 60 percent of new cases relate to the new variant.

Dutch flock to Belgium to escape holiday lockdown

Frustrated Dutch tourists have flocked to neighbouring Belgium to escape a tough Covid lockdown over the festive period, despite appeals from the authorities not to head across the border.

The Netherlands has imposed the tightest winter restrictions in Europe by closing down non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres until January 14 in a bid to curb infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

But just next-door, Belgium has so far opted for lighter measures despite fears the new strain could spark another wave of infections in the country.

Dutch visitors were out and about in the city of Antwerp, shopping and stopping in at bars and cafés that are shuttered back home.

Italy logs new record 126,888 coronavirus cases, 156 deaths

Italy reported 126,888 Covid-19 related cases, against 98,030 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 148. Thursday's infections mark a fresh record.

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

Pope Francis has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve visit to the Nativity scene in St Peter's Square over concerns of spreading coronavirus among the gathered crowds, the Vatican has said.

The pontiff is normally met by well-wishers when he visits the crib on December 31, after presiding over the end-of-year Vespers and chanting of the Te Deum prayer.